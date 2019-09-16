Fidel Castro's Crocodile Bites Off Swede's Arm at Stockholm Zoo

79-year-old Swedish architect Lars Liedegren has lost his arm up to the elbow after carelessly dipping his hand into the cage with Cuban crocodiles at his men's club party held at Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm. One of the crocodiles named Castro quickly seized the opportunity, grabbed his arm and held it in his mouth for about ten seconds, while trying to drag its booty to the cage.

Liedegen, who lost his left arm, described his experience as “cinematic”. By his own admission, he felt “tremendous pain” until he received a doze of painkillers. The Swede spent two weeks in the hospital and underwent several surgeries to prevent the spread of infection. He is looking forward to receive a prosthetic arm, the newspaper Expressen reported.

According to Skansen press coordinator Helene Winberg, this is the first incident of this type during her tenure in office, and she hasn't head of anything similar before. As a result of the attack, the crocodile cages will be rebuilt.

Liedegren suggested that animals shall not be punished for their ways and stressed that “us, humans” could change a bit.

The crocodile couple Castro and Hillary once belonged to Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Shatalov, who received them as a gift from Cuban leader Fidel Castro during his visit to Cuba in the late 1970s. At that time the reptiles were still very small (less than 50 centimetres in length), which is why Shatalov first kept them in his apartment until his wife said enough.

Shatalov presented the animals to the Moscow Zoo. Since the animals couldn't be properly housed them at that time due to repairs, they were offered to Stockholm's Skansen. They were personally delivered by Moscow Zoo director Vladimir Spitzin and flew a regular Aeroflot flight in 1981. Since then, the couple have thrived, laying their first egg in 1984.

Cuban crocodiles grow about 4.5 meters long and can be over 60 years old. They are considered one of the most aggressive crocodile species.