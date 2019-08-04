Australia Shuts Off Access to Waterfall After Swimmer 'Nipped' by 'Cranky Freshwater Croc'

While attacks by saltwater crocodiles are not uncommon in northern Australia, where on average they kill two people each year, a freshwater one is out of the ordinary. Last year, a 1.5-metre and 600-kilo croc was caught in Australia after 8 years of being hunted.

The lower pool at Wangi Falls, northern Australia has been closed to visitors after a swimmer was attacked by a crocodile that settled itself in its waters, Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife agency reported.

"Unfortunately a cranky freshwater crocodile has nipped someone at Wangi Falls this afternoon, and as a precaution the lower pool will be closed for swimming until it is removed", the statement read.

The upper pool, as well as nearby Florence Falls and Buley Rockhole, also popular among visitors, remain open, the agency added.

Attacks by saltwater crocodiles occasionally happen in the Northern Territories and claim two lives per year on average, despite local wildlife officers catching around 250 "problem crocodiles" annually. In 2018 they managed to catch a giant 1.5-metre and 600-kilogram saltwater crocodile, which was estimated to be 60 years old.