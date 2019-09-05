Register
14:58 GMT +305 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif

    Facebook Goes on Defensive as New Massive Leak of Users' Data, Phone Numbers Revealed

    © AP Photo / Ben Margot
    Society
    Get short URL
    by Tim Korso
    0 0 0

    The US social media giant has over several years repeatedly been facing scandals centring on user data privacy. The biggest one involved the scraping of user data by the company Cambridge Analytica, which was allegedly later used to influence the 2016 US election.

    A database with over 419 million Facebook users' records, containing their social media IDs, age, location, gender, and even phone numbers has been found online by the Internet security non-profit organisation the GDI Foundation, TechCrunch reports. The database was not password protected, and therefore available to anyone, with the online media outlet claiming that it has been able to verify some of the data.

    Judging by the locations of users in the database, it had records of 133 million US citizens, 18 million UK residents and over 50 million people in Vietnam. It's unclear who scraped and compiled the database and when, but it was apparently published at the end of August 2019, according to TechCrunch. A Facebook spokesperson has claimed that the information on the database, which has now been taken down, was compiled before the social media platform restricted access to users' phone numbers in April 2018.

    “This data set is old and appears to have information obtained before we made changes last year to remove people’s ability to find others using their phone numbers [...]we have seen no evidence that Facebook accounts were compromised", the spokesperson said.

    TechCrunch indicated that the published data could be used in a variety of illicit activities, ranging from spam calls to SIM-swapping attacks that could be used to hack users' accounts on online resources.

    The social media platform recently agreed to pay $5 billion due to violations of user privacy in a settlement reached with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in July 2019. The settlement is supposedly related to the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal, when the latter scraped the records of millions of Facebook users to allegedly later use them to sway voters in the 2016 US presidential election.

    In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington

    By providing access to user records, Facebook violated its promise to the FTC in 2011 not to share such data with third-party companies. The scandal led to scrutiny of the company in other countries as well, including in the UK, with London alleging that Cambridge Analytica data could also have been used to influence the outcome of the Brexit referendum.

    Related:

    Twitter Users Laud Indian Techie Winning $40,000 Reward From Facebook
    Facebook Unveils New Alert System to be Used by Local Government, Emergency Officials
    'DesculpaBrigitte': Brazilians Apologise to French First Lady for Bolsonaro’s Facebook Remark
    Facebook Offers $10,000 to Bug Hunter Who Can Find Weak Spots in Cryptocurrency Libra
    ECB Board Member Warns Facebook's 'Treacherous' Libra Coin Could Undermine Euro's Global Role
    Tags:
    personal data, leak, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse