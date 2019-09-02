Light From Another World: Shining Meteor Turns Night Into Bright Day in Canada - Video

According to the American Meteor Society, which received about 70 reports relating to the incident, the object was likely a bolide, a very bright meteor that usually explodes in the atmosphere, producing as much light as a full moon.

Numerous residents in Edmonton and other cities in Alberta, Canada, witnessed an incredible fireball illuminating the skies on Sunday night. The shiny flying object – most likely a meteor – was so bright that in some cases the skies became as bright as during the middle of the day.

Many people managed to film the rare event with their dashcams.

Some witnesses also compared the magnificent event to the Northern Lights.

Meteorite falling over Beaumont. Got a pic although poor quality. I was sitting up for the northern lights so had to snap quickly. pic.twitter.com/VdbzIvz6mn — Wes Glassford (@rok4d) September 1, 2019

​