Light From Another World: Shining Meteor Turns Night Into Bright Day in Canada - Video

Numerous residents in Edmonton and other cities in Alberta, Canada, witnessed an incredible fireball illuminating the skies on Sunday night. The shiny flying object – most likely a meteor – was so bright that in some cases the skies became as bright as during the middle of the day.
My Google Nest Cam also caught the meteor over Southeast Edmonton/Sherwood Park tonight. Taken at 10:23pm. #yeg #yegwx #yegmeteor #yegmeteorsighting pic.twitter.com/v7CTXq42pA— Lincoln Ho | Yegventures 🇨🇦🇭🇰🇻🇦 (@yegventures) September 1, 2019
Many people managed to film the rare event with their dashcams.
Some witnesses also compared the magnificent event to the Northern Lights.
Meteorite falling over Beaumont. Got a pic although poor quality. I was sitting up for the northern lights so had to snap quickly. pic.twitter.com/VdbzIvz6mn— Wes Glassford (@rok4d) September 1, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)