10:58 GMT +302 September 2019
    Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad threatening India while holding a sword

    Twitter Erupts as Pak Cricketer Wields Sword Over Kashmir Issue- Video

    © Photo: Navneet Mundhra/twitter
    Society
    202

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad has created a Twitter furore after a video showing him brandishing a sword to show support for Kashmiris went viral.

    Miandad, a former captain of the Pakistan team represented the country in over 350 international matches from 1975 to 1996. In a video clip that has gone viral, Miandad expressed his solidarity with the people of the Indian-governed Kashmir region.

    “Kashmiri brothers don't worry. We are with you. Earlier I used a bat to hit a six, now I can use this sword”, Miandad could be heard saying in an apparent threat to India. “If I can hit a sixer with a bat, can't I kill a man with a sword?”

    Kashmir was put under lockdown following a decision by New Delhi to strip the state of its special status and divide it into two federally administered territories early August.

    Pakistan, which claims to be stakeholder on Kashmir came out strongly against the Indian decision and in protest, expelled India’s envoy to Islamabad, downsized its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, suspended trade and snapped communication links. Islamabad has also threatened to close its airspace to India.

    The former cricket legend has over the years commanded respect and admiration in India for his cricketing exploits, hence the livid reaction of Twitterati over his recent statements. A section of netizens came down heavily on Miandad stating that such statements were not expected from him.

    However, some Pakistani users backed Miandad for his comments and lent their support for the former batsman.

    Miandad has been a vocal critic of the Indian government ever since its Kashmir decision. Last month, he expressed his desire to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to hoist a peace flag as a gesture of solidarity with “Kashmiri brothers”. In another statement, the cricketer had labelled the Indian government a "coward" and warned of nuclear aggression in case India and Pakistan go to a war.

