Register
01:23 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, June 14, 2019.

    Imran Khan Accuses Modi of Nazi-Like Ideology, Offers Recipe for Peace in Kashmir

    © AP Photo / Alexei Druzhinin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    In a New York Times op-ed, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alleges that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is adopting the Nazi agenda of exterminating undesirable ethnicities and religions. Still, the Pakistan PM continues to call for peace and negotiation in a bid to avoid nuclear confrontation.

    In an opinion editorial published by The New York Times, Khan commented on Kashmir and offered a solution to achieving peace between the two nuclear-armed nations.

    According to the Pakistani prime minister, he has called for peace with India since day one of his tenure beginning in 2018. He has repeatedly written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for dialogue, but his offers do not receive a reply. Khan’s administration initially assumed that Modi was ramping up his anti-Pakistani rhetoric in view of the upcoming May elections. But as of now, Khan adopted a different view of Modi as a consecutive follower of Nazi ideology.

    In the article, the Pakistani prime minister claims that PM Modi and a number of his ministers are members of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he calls a “Hindu supremacist group,” whose leaders openly express their admiration for Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. He quotes M.S. Golwalkar, a founding father of the group, whom Modi allegedly admires, calling for India to take Nazi Germany’s purge of Jews as a ‘final solution’ to the adminstration’s concerns.

    Khan says that Modi’s first term was marked by the “lynching of Muslims, Christians and Dalits by extremist Hindu mobs,” as well as “increased state violence against Kashmiris.”

    After a February suicide bombing carried out by a “young Kashmiri” against Indian forces, Delhi blamed officials in Islamabad for the attack and sent fighter jets to bomb what were alleged to be terrorist camps in Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by bombing Indian assets in Kashmir, which resulted in a dogfight. One Indian jet was taken down and its pilot was captured. Still, writes Khan, Pakistan continued attempts to initiate dialogue and work for peace, and even released the pilot without preconditions, but these calls fell on deaf ears, as India kept “lobbying to get Pakistan placed on the ‘blacklist’ at the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force.”

    On 5 August, Modi revoked Kashmir’s special status, which, according to Khan, violates the Indian Constitution, the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan.

    Modi justified the move by claiming that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status stripped Kashmiris of freedoms and benefits enjoyed by the rest of India. However, the Swarna Bharat Party’s (SBP) Sanjeev Sabhlok wrote in his blog that the Indian Prime Minister skipped essential steps required by the Constitution. The move is now being challenged in Indian courts.

    The status removal in Kashmir was accompanied by a curfew which included cuts to phone lines and Internet access, followed by a “purge” in which thousands of Kashmiris were reportedly imprisoned by Indian authorities.

    Khan has called on the international community to take action against India as a means of avoiding a nuclear standoff.

    “If the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, there will be consequences for the whole world, as two nuclear-armed states get ever closer to a direct military confrontation,” Khan writes, adding that India made “not-so-veiled nuclear threats towards Pakistan,” saying that the no-first-use policy “depends on circumstances.”

    “World War II happened because of appeasement at Munich. A similar threat looms over the world again, but this time under the nuclear shadow,” he warned.

    Khan noted that a nuclear conflict is not the only option, suggesting that the situation can be defused via dialogue and negotiations. 

    “On Kashmir, the dialogue must include all stakeholders, especially the Kashmiris. We have already prepared multiple options that can be worked on while honoring the right to self-determination the Kashmiris were promised by the Security Council resolutions and India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru,” he writes.

    A dialogue can only commence, however, after “India reverses its illegal annexation of Kashmir, ends the curfew and lockdown, and withdraws its troops to the barracks,” Khan wrote.

    Related:

    Pakistan Stops for 30 Minutes to Show Solidarity with Kashmir
    US Asks India and Pakistan to Show Restraint Over Kashmir
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Vows to ‘Teach’ India a Lesson Over Kashmir
    India, Pakistan-Origin Lesbian Couple Exchange Wedding Vows in California, Delighting Netizens
    Pakistan Minister Gets Electric Shock While Slamming India's Narendra Modi - Video
    Tags:
    Nazism, solution, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse