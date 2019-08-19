Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Calls Pakistani PM 'Indecisive', Alleges 'Deal' on Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, has kicked up a storm, alleging that he has compromised his solemn responsibility on Kashmir.

Reham Khan alleged that her ex-husband lacks decisiveness and was trying to please Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I would say there is a deal on Kashmir. We were taught from the beginning that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan”, Reham said in an interview, reports India’s wire agency IANS.

​Reham said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did what he had promised in the run up to the elections, to revoke Article 370.

“But your PM, Imran Khan, the day he was to give a policy statement (on Kashmir), he got up to say 'I knew he (Modi) was going to do this'. Imran said he knew this when he met Modi in Bishkek”, she said. “When you knew this was going to happen, then why did you extend the hand of friendship (to Modi) and why were you giving him missed calls? [...] When you knew all this, you didn’t do anything, which means you were incapable of doing anything or you are very weak”, she said.

Reham, a journalist by profession, was the second wife of Imran Khan. Their marriage broke after about 10 months. Since then, she has been critical of Khan. She said that while Imran Khan vehemently opposed India’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, in the past he had said that the “Kashmir problem would be solved if Modi gets re-elected”.

The PM's ex-wife said that the offer of mediation by US President Donald Trump was perhaps a trap and that he had walked into it. She alleged that Imran Khan was either unaware of the development on Kashmir or he was part of a deal.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern part of the region, but claim it in full. They also fought two wars over Kashmir.