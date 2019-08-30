Marlon Brando Sworn Transcript: Michael jackson 'May Have Had Something to Do With Kids' - Report

The creators of the podcast show “Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson” are due to reveal in a final episode a historic transcript of Marlon Brando's conversation with US prosecutors about Michael Jackson in 1994, when the singer was being investigated on allegations of child molestation, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing the new episode heard in advance.

According to the transcript, Brando, who died in 2004, told prosecutors about confronting Jackson during a dinner visit to Neverland Ranch.

“We were talking about human emotions and where it all comes from. I could see from the way he behaved — he talked like that, and he speaks in a very peculiar way for a man who is as old as my oldest son, 35. And he didn’t want me to swear”, Brando said, cited by The LA Times.

“I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando [...] He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed”, Brando added, according to The LA Times.

Brando reportedly also told prosecutors that he asked Jackson about the motivation of people.

"...I realized that he was in trouble with his life because he was living in a never-never land, and he couldn’t [swear], and for a 35-year-old man not to do that, being around people in show business, seemed very odd [...] And I said, ‘Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ He was crying hard enough that [...] I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could”, Brando said, cited by US-based media.

According to the LA Times report, Brando said he originally thought Jackson was gay but then believed it was “pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids”.

Jackson, who died in 2009, was twice investigated on charges of child molestation. The so-called King of Pop was not charged the first time, but in 2005, he went to trial and was acquitted on all counts.

According to the podcaster's comment on the new revelations, cited by The LA Times, "Brando is different from everyone else who figures into the Jackson investigations [...] He was a famous actor and rich beyond measure. Unlike other people who have ‘spoken out’ against Jackson, Brando didn’t want or need anything from the pop star, and he offered the L.A. County district attorney’s office insider information that never came to light.

According to US-based media reports, US prosecutors heard rumors of a special relationship between the singer and the actor. Jackson was reportedly teaching Brando to dance, and the 'On the Waterfront' film icon was teaching Jackson the art of acting.

The Brando's sworn transcript, however, was never used in Jackson’s trial, The LA Times said.