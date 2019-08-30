Register
05:17 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Jackson

    Marlon Brando Sworn Transcript: Michael jackson 'May Have Had Something to Do With Kids' - Report

    © AP Photo/ Joel Ryan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Marlon Brando, and American 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson spoke candidly about their sexual lives, a newly-unsealed transcript of a sworn statement made by 'The Godfather' star shows, local media reported Thursday.

    The creators of the podcast show “Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson” are due to reveal in a final episode a historic transcript of Marlon Brando's conversation with US prosecutors about Michael Jackson in 1994, when the singer was being investigated on allegations of child molestation, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing the new episode heard in advance.

    According to the transcript, Brando, who died in 2004, told prosecutors about confronting Jackson during a dinner visit to Neverland Ranch.

    “We were talking about human emotions and where it all comes from. I could see from the way he behaved — he talked like that, and he speaks in a very peculiar way for a man who is as old as my oldest son, 35. And he didn’t want me to swear”, Brando said, cited by The LA Times.

    “I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando [...] He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed”, Brando added, according to The LA Times.

    Brando reportedly also told prosecutors that he asked Jackson about the motivation of people.

    "...I realized that he was in trouble with his life because he was living in a never-never land, and he couldn’t [swear], and for a 35-year-old man not to do that, being around people in show business, seemed very odd [...] And I said, ‘Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ He was crying hard enough that [...] I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could”, Brando said, cited by US-based media.

    According to the LA Times report, Brando said he originally thought Jackson was gay but then believed it was “pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids”.

    Jackson, who died in 2009, was twice investigated on charges of child molestation. The so-called King of Pop was not charged the first time, but in 2005, he went to trial and was acquitted on all counts.

    According to the podcaster's comment on the new revelations, cited by The LA Times, "Brando is different from everyone else who figures into the Jackson investigations [...] He was a famous actor and rich beyond measure. Unlike other people who have ‘spoken out’ against Jackson, Brando didn’t want or need anything from the pop star, and he offered the L.A. County district attorney’s office insider information that never came to light.

    According to US-based media reports, US prosecutors heard rumors of a special relationship between the singer and the actor. Jackson was reportedly teaching Brando to dance, and the 'On the Waterfront' film icon was teaching Jackson the art of acting.

    The Brando's sworn transcript, however, was never used in Jackson’s trial, The LA Times said.

    Related:

    Users in Their Feelings as Drake 'Mutes' Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland
    Jackson's Daughter Denies She Attempted Suicide Amid Leaving Neverland Scandal
    Jackson's Bodyguard Opens Up on Singer's Sexuality Amid Leaving Neverland Uproar
    'It Was a Complete Money Grab' - Michael Jackson's Nephew on Leaving Neverland
    Tags:
    pedophile, molesting, kids, transcript, sex, Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse