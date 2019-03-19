Register
15:42 GMT +319 March 2019
    In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City

    Jackson's Bodyguard Opens Up on Singer's Sexuality Amid Leaving Neverland Uproar

    © AP Photo / Cliff Schiappa
    US
    Following the release of HBO’s scandalous Leaving Neverland documentary, paedophilia accusations against Michael Jackson have been brought back into the spotlight.

    Speaking on the podcast “Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo”, Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard Bill Whitfield revealed that the late singer never showed any interest in men, even though the provocative documentary, Leaving Neverland, calls his sexuality into question.

    “We talked about women. We would talk about women that he found very attractive. We had enough conversations to know he was into women, bottom line I would know”, he said.

    Addressing the allegations that Jackson used to molest underage boys at his Neverland Ranch in California, Whitfield insisted that during his time working for the King of Pop, he never got any implications of child abuse:

    “I know Michael Jackson was not the type to molest children”, the bodyguard said, adding that those accusing the late musician of paedophilia were lying.

    The recently released documentary by Dan Reed features two men, 26-year-old Wade Robson and 41-year-old James Safechuck, both of whom knew Jackson as little boys and who have accused the “Beat It” singer of sexually abusing them.

    READ MORE: Jackson's Daughter Denies She Attempted Suicide Amid Leaving Neverland Scandal

    Some viewers were left “sick” after watching the two-part film, while others refused to believe the story, given that Jackson has been dead for almost 10 years and cannot even defend himself.

    Signs in support of Michael Jackson are seen outside of the premiere of the Leaving Neverland Michael Jackson documentary film at the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Park City, Utah
    © AP Photo / Invision / Danny Moloshok
    Singer Says Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Accusations Could Be a 'Money Grab'
    In light of the widespread frenzy, 54-year-old Reed revealed that he was considering another project on the 2004-2005 Jackson trials, in which he was acquitted of molesting Gavin Arvizo.

    Speaking with The Film Stage, he said that if Arvizo agrees to discuss what happened in the courtrooms at the time, he would be very eager to make a sequel.

    “The film I would really like to make following this one is the trial of Michael Jackson. I could only do that if the victim and his family participate. If Gavin Arvizo and his family agree to participate, I would very much like to tell the story of that trial. I think it’s fascinating and astonishing that Michael was acquitted. The way that happened is an amazing story and one that should be told”, Reed said.

    He also disclosed that he had tried to contact Arvizo while making Leaving Neverland, but never received a reply.

    READ MORE: Users in Their Feelings as Drake 'Mutes' Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland

    Allegations against Jackson surfaced in Arvizo’s case shortly after the singer was spotted holding hands with the boys and publicly talking about sharing a bed with children in a 2003 documentary, Living with Michael Jackson.

    US Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS SAMSON
    Mike Tyson Says Michael Jackson’s Accusers 'Just Out to Get Money' From Leaving Neverland
    Back in 2000, Arvizo, a 10-year-old boy with cancer in remission, visited the Neverland Ranch with his family after Jackson invited sick children to his home because he felt sorry for them. Three years later, the boy testified against the pop star and claimed that Michael had shown him porn and given him alcohol.

    Jackson was charged with several counts of child molestation, administering an intoxicating agent for the purpose of committing a felony, conspiracy involving child abduction, false imprisonment, and extortion.

    After 18 months of trial, a jury found him not guilty on all counts. This was not the first time that Jackson faced such charges: in 1993 he was sued by the family of another 13-year-old boy, Jordan Chandler, who claimed the singer had molested him.

