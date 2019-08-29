Indian, Pakistani Cricketers Resort to Twitter Spat over Kashmir Issue

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has become embroiled in a Twitter spat with Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir over the former’s activism on the Kashmir issue.

The tensions between India and Pakistan over the state of Jammu and Kashmir soared after New Delhi decided to revoke its special constitutional status and split the state into two federally-administered units.

Afridi had recently tweeted that he intended to visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to "express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren".

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 28 August 2019

Afridi’s tweet came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a 30-minute event will be held every week across the country for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, however, felt irked by Afridi’s tweet and stated the Pakistani cricketer Afridi has “refused to mature” and he would prefer opening an “online kindergarten tutorial” to help his fellow cricketer from Pakistan.

Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/uXUSgxqZwK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 28 August 2019

The political war-of-words between the arch-rival cricketers took a personal turn when Afridi shot back at Gambhir, questioning his mental strength.

The Pakistani star cited the Indian cricket team’s former mental-conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who in his book had labelled Gambhir as “mentally the most insecure” cricketer.

Change of weather in Karachi, rain in the air 🙂 Also each time Gautam tries to make himself relevant, I am reminded of this... https://t.co/sGby3MTp60 pic.twitter.com/GepxkSugPM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 28 August 2019

The spat between Afridi and Gambhir is nothing new as the duo were involved in a similar controversy over the Kashmir issue earlier this month.

The two players’ rivalry persisted even during their cricketing days.

The duo were involved in an infamous on-field scuffle in 2007 when the Pakistani team was touring India for a bilateral cricket series. Since then, the two players have taken jibes at each other while speaking to the media.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge since New Delhi scrapped Article 370 and 35A of the constitution, which previously granted special status to the state.