Bollywood Celebrities Share Paw-fect Pics of Their Furry Friends on International Dog Day

Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities took to Twitter to share aww-worthy pictures of their pet pooches, setting the mood for dog lovers across the country.
Social media websites Twitter and Instagram were flooded with goofy, sweet and adorable posts, while Twitter curated their own quirky Twitter Moments to pay tribute to dogs around the world.
People around the world are paying tribute to their fur babies on #InternationalDogDay. https://t.co/1Vbkjdf0ig— Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) August 26, 2019
The star of the Bollywood film “Queen,” actress Kangna Ranaut, shared an adorable throwback picture of her pet “Pluto”.
A dog will be your best friend no matter what. Even if your human friends aren’t. Here’s to the amazing bond Kangana shares with her adorable pet, Pluto 🐶 #HappyInternationalDogDay! ✨💞#InternationalDogDay2019 #TrueCompanion #Dogs #Puppies #UnconditionalLove #Compassion pic.twitter.com/Rynwczkbd3— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2019
Actor and singer Farhan Akhtar who often amuses his fans by sharing pictures of his pet shared a goofy picture of his pooch lying upside down on his bed.
View this post on Instagram
Any guesses on what this boy’s dreaming about? #jimstagram ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Love you to doggy heaven and back ❤️ #Frodo #MyLoyalTail #InternationalDogDay
❤️🐶 #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/COPrORYIcK— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
My boy @kingsimbathechow upset with me as I leave home again. Gonna miss him! #IndVSL #TourLife @inredbull
Actress Divya Dutta celebrated the day by cutting a cake with her doggo.
Divya Dutta:— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) August 26, 2019
A dog is truly man’s best friend. . Love you my Sakhi 💕✨ #HappyInternationalDogDay!#InternationalDogDay2019 #TrueCompanion #Canine #Dogs #Puppies #FourLegged #MansBestFriend #TrueLove #UnconditionalLove #Compassion pic.twitter.com/d4SBz0K8uz
Although, Priyanka Chopra didn't share pictures of her beloved pooch "Diana" she is often captured by the Paparazzi making appearances with her dog at various events. Diana even accompanied Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to the Met Gala 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)