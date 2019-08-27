Bollywood Celebrities Share Paw-fect Pics of Their Furry Friends on International Dog Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): While people in different parts of the world celebrated International Dog Day in various ways, celebrities in India marked the day by sharing some awesome pics evoking love for man’s best friend.

Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities took to Twitter to share aww-worthy pictures of their pet pooches, setting the mood for dog lovers across the country.

Social media websites Twitter and Instagram were flooded with goofy, sweet and adorable posts, while Twitter curated their own quirky Twitter Moments to pay tribute to dogs around the world.

People around the world are paying tribute to their fur babies on #InternationalDogDay. https://t.co/1Vbkjdf0ig — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) August 26, 2019

The star of the Bollywood film “Queen,” actress Kangna Ranaut, shared an adorable throwback picture of her pet “Pluto”.

A dog will be your best friend no matter what. Even if your human friends aren’t. Here’s to the amazing bond Kangana shares with her adorable pet, Pluto 🐶 #HappyInternationalDogDay! ✨💞#InternationalDogDay2019 #TrueCompanion #Dogs #Puppies #UnconditionalLove #Compassion pic.twitter.com/Rynwczkbd3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2019

Actor and singer Farhan Akhtar who often amuses his fans by sharing pictures of his pet shared a goofy picture of his pooch lying upside down on his bed.

“Padmaavat” film star, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, shared the picture of her dog "Frodo".

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to celebrate the day along with fellow cricketer K.L. Rahul who shared a rather emotional message with a picture of his Chow-Chow "Simba".

Actress Divya Dutta celebrated the day by cutting a cake with her doggo.

Although, Priyanka Chopra didn't share pictures of her beloved pooch "Diana" she is often captured by the Paparazzi making appearances with her dog at various events. Diana even accompanied Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to the Met Gala 2019.





