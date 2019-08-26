Priyanka Chopra Soon to Launch Personal Cosmetic and Makeup Line - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having made her mark in Hollywood and Bollywood, the India- American actress is now set to take a plunge into the beauty industry.

Priyanka Chopra is preparing to launch her own makeup line in 2020, media reports say. Speculations are rife that she will be launching an organic skincare product line along with makeup.

The ardent fans of the actress, inspired by her impeccable style and fashion sense, have been eagerly anticipating her launch of a personal brand of cosmetics.

The celebrity, however, has not made any official announcements yet.

A source was quoted as telling Indian daily newspaper the Mid-Day, that Priyanka has been working on this for a very long time. She has always been "a big believer of using face masks made with organic products like Fuller's earth, aloe vera, honey, turmeric and yoghurt."

"The idea was born when she did a few DIY beauty videos for leading websites, and her home remedies for skin problems became popular online. So, she decided to start a line that will take the homemade skincare techniques practised in India, to the world," the source said as cited by the newspaper.

"As far as lip colours and foundations go, she is personally curating the range. Being a brown girl who is working actively in Hollywood, Priyanka and her team are taking into account different skin types and textures, and developing products for each skin tone," the source added.

Earlier, some of her fans took to Twitter urging their idol Priyanka Chopra to come up with a makeup line for brown girls.

@priyankachopra u need to launch a makeup line for brown people. Just sayin — i❤️Nicks (@NiallNutella7) September 30, 2017

@priyankachopra wonder if you are planning 2 start a beauty line. Would be nice to know for olive skin color people like us there is specific makeup line. Maybe you can start uptan line. I wish I had awesome people to help me look gorgeous for my holiday party. — Shobhita (@Shubising) July 2, 2018

Priyanka you need to start your own makeup line for us. Love your lip color & all... — Neeta Mishra (@nainajolie) May 27, 2017

​Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is set to feature in the Netflix action-adventure film “We Can Be Heroes”, produced and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.