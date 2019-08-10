Register
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    UK’s Prince Andrew Accused of Groping Minor at Epstein Mansion - Court Docs (Photo)

    Society
    Recently unsealed court documents from the sex trafficking trial of American financier Jeffrey Epstein have revealed that the UK’s Prince Andrew was named in a 2015 lawsuit against an accused Epstein accomplice. The plaintiff alleged Andrew groped her when she was a minor at Epstein’s New York estate.

    In 2015, Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and media heiress accused of being the “madame” for Epstein’s supposed underage girl sex trafficking circuit, accusing Maxwell and Esptein and using her as a “sex slave” and claiming she was directed to perform sex acts with numerous famous men, one of them being Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and eighth in line to the British throne.

    “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue,” Buckingham Palace said in a 2015 statement on the lawsuit. “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with [Giuffre]. The allegations made are false and without any foundation.”

    Included in the tranche of documents is a photo which, according to Guiffre’s attorneys, shows the royal “with his hand around Ms. Giuffre’s bare waist while she was a minor child, while posing with [Maxwell], inside [Maxwell’s] house in London,” the Guardian reported.

    “This particular photograph corroborates Ms. Giuffre’s claims, and there is no other reasonable explanation why an American child should be in the company of adults not her kin, in the London house owned by the girlfriend of a now convicted sex offender,” Giuffre’s lawyers say in the documents.

    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew hasn’t been charged with anything in relation to the accusations at this time.

    Giuffre named other public figures as well during her deposition.

    A cross-examiner asked her: “Other than Glenn Dubin … Prince Andrew, Jean-Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner, and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?” 

    “I am definitely sure there is,” Giuffre replied, according to Mediaite. “But can I remember everybody’s name? No … look I’ve given you what I know right now. I’m sorry. This is very hard for me and very frustrating to have to go over this. I don’ t - I don’t recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to.”

    The suit was unearthed in about 2,000 pages of documents ordered unsealed by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

    Epstein has pleaded not guilty in the case, and Maxwell has denied the allegations.

