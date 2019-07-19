Register
02:34 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008

    Epstein Denied Bail While Awaiting Trial for Sex Trafficking – Report

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A judge cited the danger to society that Epstein poses, as well as his risk of flight. Both allegations were denied by Epstein’s lawyers.

    Jeffrey Epstein has been denied bail while he awaits a federal trial over sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges in New York, The Guardian reported. Epstein will remain in prison until his trial, although the date has not yet been set, according to Refinery 29.

    “The government has established danger to others and to the community by clear and convincing evidence,” Manhattan Federal Court Judge Richard Berman said on Thursday, according to The Guardian. “I doubt that any bail package can overcome a danger to the community.”

    The decision was welcomed by Republican Senator Ben Sasse, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee, and by US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, AP reported Thursday.

    "Survivors deserve more answers and true justice," Schultz said, adding that Epstein "will never spend enough time behind bars."

    Epstein’s lawyers insisted that their client does not pose a danger, arguing that since his 13 month imprisonment in 2008, he has stayed clean.

    Prosecutors noted that Epstein, a high net-worth person, is a flight risk, particularly after he was found to be in possession of a foreign passport, expensive jewelry and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

    The bail hearing also saw the testimony of two women who claimed they were sexually abused by Epstein, a documented associate of both US President Donald Trump and former US President Bill Clinton. 

    One victim, Courtney Wild, said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was just 14, and pleaded with the judge to keep him jailed. 

    “He’s a scary person to have walking the streets,” she said, according to AP.

    The women’s testimony appears to have played a role in the judge’s decision to deny bail, a Refinery 29 article says.

    Epstein, a financier with a reported net worth of some $560 million, has been imprisoned in the Metropolitan Correctional Center since 6 July over charges of the sexual abuse of underage girls during a period between 2002-2005. If convicted, he will face up to 45 years in prison, an AFP report says.

    Related:

    What's Behind Discrepancies in Bill Clinton's Statement on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Charges
    Epstein Could Have “Improper Sexual Contact” During Earlier Jail Term - Report
    ‘Mysterious’ Passport of Jeffrey Epstein Obtained by Authorities Served This Aim
    'Scary Person': US Prosecutors Detail Assets of Accused Child Sex Trafficker Epstein - Reports
    Prosecutors Reveal Truth About Jeffrey Epstein’s Fake Passport Ahead of Bail Ruling – Reports
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse