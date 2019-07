The Friday show marks the first-ever visit of the popular British singer to Russia, who is now touring with his third hit-album called "Divide". According to media reports, the concert in Moscow garnered some 40,000 fans.

Ed Sheeran played one of his hit-songs on the stage of the crowded "Otrkrytie Arena" wearing the jersey of the Russian national football team.

Notably, ahead of the show, a five-meter-tall statue of Ed Sheeran was installed at the main entrance of Moscow's Gorky Park.

According to UK-based media reports, Sheeran has topped the UK charts this week following the release of his new album.