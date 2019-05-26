WATCH Public Leave Spice Girls Concert Amid Sound Glitch

After their Dublin show, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, posted a video on her Instagram page in which she admitted to sound problems. She also promised to improve the sound quality for the next performance, which is expected to take place in Cardiff. In addition, She thanked the fans for attending the concert.

A video showing angry crowds leave a Spice Girls performance due to poor sound has emerged online. It is also possible to hear one pop group member, Mel B, swearing on stage.

Some Spice Girls fans and the performance attendees turned to Twitter after the concert to report that they saw 'huge numbers' of attendees leaving and the sound quality was simply 'awful'.

Thousands of people complained about sound problems at the Spice Girls concert in Dublin. Many saying the sound system was so awful that they could actually hear the Spice Girls. — Lee Hurst (@2010LeeHurst) 26 мая 2019 г.

Apart from reporting sound problems, some fans said that their general mood regarding the long-awaited reunion show was 'disappointing'​.

Unbelievably disappointing. Fantastic Spice Girls show…music..fireworks.the lot. And then they walk off stage leaving the audience hanging. No come back..no thank you Dublin..nothing. Don't know what I expected..and don't want to judge…

But left lots unhappy — Florence Horsman Hogan (@Florencehhogan2) 25 мая 2019 г.

​Spice girls put on a show in Dublin, barely talk to us between sets, then walk off stage without having told us it was their last song or even saying goodbye — just gone! Who do they think they are? I'm actually disgusted.