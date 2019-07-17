Mysterious Cow Deaths in India’s Uttar Pradesh State Leave Villagers Agitated

New Delhi (Sputnik): The mysterious deaths of cows in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, has left local villagers deeply anguished and highly frustrated over the neglect that has been observed even at State-run cow shelters.

The casual approach of authorities came to light once again this Tuesday, when some cows were found dead, just days after the death of over a dozen cows and the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended officials on the spot for being lax in their upkeep.

The latest incident occurred at the government cow shelter in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.

Visiting BJP legislator Ajay Singh, however, termed the deaths as due to “natural causes ” while saying they may have occurred because of the cow's shorter life spans.

He brushed aside the allegations of local villagers that laxity in providing food and shelter on the part of the government, could be to blame for the cows'death.

Local residents, however, felt agitated. They stressed that the cows died due to poor maintenance, and the inadequate availability of fodder at the government-maintained cow shelter.

"Every animal has a life span. Human beings have a life span of 100 years while cattle live up to 20 years, with most living 12 to 13 years. Many of the cows in the cow shelters died a natural death," the BJP legislator told the Indian news agency ANI late Wednesday.

Barabanki: Locals in Safdarganj allege some cows, at local cow-shelter, died due to lack of fodder-water there. Dist magistrate says, "Matter will be investigated&if it's true, action will be taken. But as far as I know there's no lack of fodder-water at any cow-shelter." (15.07) pic.twitter.com/EYAmTsM70h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 16 July 2019

​In a previous incident, 35 cows died on 12 July in a cow shelter in Prayagraj city (previously known as Allahabad) reportedly due to lightening.

Last month, over a dozen cows allegedly starved to death, in the Jalalabad cow shelter in the State’s Kannauj district, triggering protests by locals and prompting the Chief Minister to suspend officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced that the government will give Rs.900 (about USD 13) monthly, for each cow's feed if owners are not using them for commercial gain.

He instructed the officials to use this plan as a pilot project in the Bundelkhand region.