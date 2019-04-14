Pope Francis Asks People to Pray for Peace in Middle East on Palm Sunday

VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis has called on a crowd in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City on Palm Sunday to pray for peace in the Holy Land and the Middle East.

"I once again appeal to the young people and to all to pray for peace in the world, but especially for peace in the Holy Land and the Middle East", the pope said.

The appeal by the Catholic Supreme Pontiff comes amid growing tensions in the region, including civil wars in Syria and Yemen, ongoing clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli armed forces, etc.

Earlier this month the 82-year-old pope attempted to bring peace to Africa, kneeling and allegedly kissing the feet of the leaders of conflict-torn South Sudan — President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.