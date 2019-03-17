Register
23:52 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, March 18, 2018.

    Notorious Art Collective Pussy Riot Cancels NZ Shows Following Terror Massacre

    © AP Photo / Christian Palma
    Society
    Get short URL
    341

    Self-styled feminist art-school demimondes Pussy Riot were forced to cancel performances in New Zealand following Friday’s terror attacks on mosques in the southern city of Christchurch that saw 50 worshippers killed and some 50 injured.

    The all-female punk-rock group, notorious for using aggressive shock tactics in their political messaging, had performances scheduled, including in Christchurch, but event organizers pulled the plug in recognition of national mourning for the victims, including the shooting deaths of children as young as 2 years, according to Deutsche Welle.

    New Zealand Mosque Shooting
    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    New Zealand to Push for 'Dramatic Improvement in the Gun Laws' - Author

    "Due to the devastating events that occurred in Christchurch […] tonight's [Pussy Riot] show has been officially cancelled," the organizers tweeted, cited by Stuff.co.nz.

    Christchurch police had advised "that due to the ongoing nature of the events that it is best to keep everyone safe and at home," added the promoters.

    The last New Zealand show by Pussy Riot occured the night before the massacre, in the city of Nelson and also took place in a church. "No-one was arrested in Nelson," noted the Stuff website, referring to the group's penchant for over-the-top antics.

    A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 17 March, 2019, where one of two mass shootings occurred
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    'War Against Peace': Imams REVEAL Scary Details of Christchurch Bloodbath
    Currently banned in the Russian Federation, their home state, as well as other nations including Brazil, the overtly-political art group's current offerings includ revisiting earlier spoken word, music and video footage documenting their tumultuous and frayed legacy.

    Perhaps the most notorious of Pussy Riot's spontaneous performance theatre was a 2012 masked dance party at an altar in Moscow's high-profile Christ the Saviour cathedral on the banks of the Moscow river. The stunt landed several of the group in jail for two years.

    The loose-knit group's financial and legal difficulties have been well-documented, as according to reports the show cancellations in the wake of the New Zealand terror attacks have added to their economic woes.

    Related:

    Pussy Riot Members Denied Asylum in Sweden
    Pussy Riot Activist Wants to Return to Russia After Alleged Poisoning - Reports
    Pussy Riot Producer Fined for Wearing Police Uniform in World Cup Final Incident
    'Pussy Riot' Claims Responsibility For World Cup Final Disruption
    Tags:
    semi-automatic, gun control, gun, shootings, killing, racial attacks, terrorist attack, hate crimes, massacre, cancellation, Pussy Riot, Brazil, Russia, New Zealand, Christchurch
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse