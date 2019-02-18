Register
22:49 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A robot face from a 3D printer, displayed by Vodafone at the technology fair CEBIT in Hannover, Germany, Monday, June 11, 2018

    Future Shock: Over 2030 Dead in Australia Following ‘Robo-Debt’ Notices - Report

    © AP Photo / Julian Stratenschulte
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    An estimated 2030 Australians on some form of income support in the nation have died after the government branch tasked with guaranteeing their payments sent threatening and often factually incorrect letters warning of cancellation.

    Artificial Intelligence
    CC0
    Why AI 'Writer' Tech Scares Silicon Valley Developers Who Trained It
    At least 2030 recipients of Centrelink's basic human services in Australia died over a two-year period following the initiation of a ‘robo-debt' machine-automation program to address discrepancies in income support payment data.

    According to reports, after Canberra placed much of its human services branch into the digital realm, hundreds of thousands of resource recipients — particularly those considered to be psychologically ‘at-risk' — mistakenly received letters between July 2016 and October 2018 demanding new proofs for payment eligibility, resulting in the deaths of over 2030 people, cited by Abc.net.au.

    Canberra's Centrelink program supplies income support and many other services including healthcare to pensioners, indigenous Australians, military veterans, students and families with small children, among many other social groups. An estimated 5.1 million people were noted to depend upon one or another of the services, according to the most recent data.

    The machine-generated letters threaten discontinuance of payment, a life-event profound enough to see many recipients become at-risk for suicide, according to medical and government observers.

    Artificial Intelligence
    CC0
    Chinese Robot Stabs Factory Employee in Near-Fatal Malfunction – Reports
    "Because of the way the system works at the moment, people don't feel confident or don't feel safe or trust the person that they're reporting to to flag that they feel vulnerable, or flag that they might have poor mental health at the time," Greens Senator Rachel Siewert noted, cited by Abc.net.au.

    Siewert pointed to evidence gleaned from a Senate inquiry revealing that debt notices received by at-risk people — particularly those received in error — can result in deep depression and thoughts of suicide.

    Centrelink's robo-debt program, designed originally to streamline a massive government aid program, has instead resulted in placing the onus of proof for false cancellation notices on the recipient, even as customer services are increasingly automated, according to reports.

    "People talk about feeling stressed and anxious through the system, feeling humiliated and they get depressed," Siewert observed, adding that the use of a machine interface "sets alarm bells for me," due to "the high proportion of people with vulnerabilities."

    Harmony sexbot inventor unveils new personality Solana
    © Photo: Youtube/Security Camera
    Be My Valentine: Harmony Sex Doll AI App to be Released on 14 February
    "This should be ringing alarm bells for the Government in terms of further investigation," she added.

    Canberra's Centrelink program, as a money-saving gesture, began in July 2016 to use an unidentified software platform to match recipient's welfare payments to their tax records.

    As the robo-debt program was rolled out, the standard 20,000 letters sent annually became 20,000 letters a week, often overwhelming payees with additional requests for information as well as, in many cases, relying on factually incorrect data.

    "Robodebt has unleashed thousands of debt notices in error to parents, people with disabilities, carers, students and people seeking paid work, resulting in people slapped with Centrelink debts they do not owe or debts higher than they owe," declared Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) head Dr. Cassandra Goldie, cited by Abc.net.au.

    "It has been a devastating abuse of government power that has caused extensive harm, particularly among people who are the most vulnerable in our community," Goldie said.

    In many cases, unnecessarily aggressive demands from debt-collection agencies hired by Centrelink have been alleged to be contributing to the suicides of recipients.

    "People with severe depression don't handle financial pressure,' stated one victim's mother, who added that in debt-collection letters sent to her son, the robo-debt "numbers didn't make sense," cited by Abc.net.au.

    Related:

    Killer Robots Not Mentioned in Pentagon's Latest AI Strategy
    AI Might Actually Become Mankind's Doom, WARNS Digital Strategy Consultant
    SM Mining Data for Facial Recognition AI: Submit Button Means Surrender - Author
    Meet Autoblow AI, the World’s First Oral Sex Robot (VIDEO)
    World's First ‘Consent-Focused' Robot Brothel in The Works For West Hollywood
    Tags:
    depression, suicide, dystopia, welfare state, machine learning, robot, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Australian Senate, Australia's Green Party, Australia, Canberra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse