14 February 2019
    A fountain is seen in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 25, 2017. REUTERS

    Pope Francis, Microsoft Chief Discuss Prospects of AI Development - Holy See

    © REUTERS/ Max Rossi
    Society
    1 0 0

    VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis received Microsoft’s president Brad Smith in the Vatican City and discussed prospects of the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with the official, Alessandro Gisotti, the spokesman of The Holy See, has said.

    During the meeting on Wednesday, Smith emphasized that AI should be used for the well-being of society. Moreover, Microsoft’s chief spoke about some ways to overcome a global gap in the development of digital technologies.

    Smith was accompanied by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, during his visit to Vatican City. Smith and Paglia told Pope Francis that Microsoft together with the academy planned to establish an international prize on AI ethics.

    The Pontifical Academy for Life is actively engaged in public discussions on issues dedicated to AI. On 25-26 February, the academy will hold a workshop dubbed Roboethics: Humans, Machines and Health. In addition, it plans to carry out another workshop focused on the development of AI in 2020. Sputnik has learned that Smith has agreed to attend the meeting.

    READ MORE: Artificial Intelligence Poker Bot Drafted For US Military — Report

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies involved in research and development to prioritize AI in upcoming funding requests for fiscal 2020 to help protect US leadership in the next technology frontier.

    A robot named 'T-800 Endoskeleton robot' used during the filming of Salvation, part of the US Terminator film franchise is on view at the ROBOT exhibition at the Science Museum in London on February 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    AI Might Actually Become Mankind's Doom, WARNS Digital Strategy Consultant
    The order also instructs the Secretaries of Defense, Commerce, Health and Human Services, and Energy, the NASA administrator and National Science Foundation director to make high-performance computing resources available to AI researchers.

    Meanwhile, certain cybersecurity watchdogs have warned that artificial intelligence could become widely-used in cyberattacks in the near future. In particular, the German-based security software firm Avira published in January a list of possible threats to be aware of in 2019, featuring a warning that AI could switch to "the Dark Side".

    The company stressed the use of AI in combination with a variety of techniques would make cyberattacks stealthier and increase their pace. Prevalence of smart gadgets with low security, it said further, could strip away user privacy with semi-legal monitoring of their activities, parasite on network vulnerabilities with crypto-mining and pull users into fraud schemes.

    READ MORE: Russian Fifth-Gen Stealth Fighter to Get Artificial Intelligence – Source

    Moreover, over the past years, various renowned scientists, engineers, inventors, and human rights activists have called for an international ban on the development and use of AI technology in the military sphere.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials sing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jason Lee
    Will Artificial Intelligence Bring Karl Marx's Ideas to Life?
    According to media reports, Russia is also engaged in the active development of AI technology. Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Parliament has said that the country's lawmakers would develop a legislative regulation of relations between people and artificial intelligence in the near future, adding that it would be beneficial to use the experience of foreign countries on this issue.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a country that would be a leader in the development of AI-related technologies would become the world leader.

    READ MORE: China Emerges as Artificial Intelligence Research Hub

