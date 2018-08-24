Russian Fifth-Gen Stealth Fighter to Get Artificial Intelligence – Source

KUBINKA (Sputnik) - Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets will have enhanced artificial intellect capabilities, bringing it a step closer to the next-generation unmanned fighters, a source in aviation industry told Sputnik.

"There are plans to equip Su-57 warplanes with an AI system that will bring it closer to a sixth-generation unmanned aircraft," the source said.

The Sukhoi aircraft maker will deliver two of these stealthy fighters to the Russian armed forces under contract signed Wednesday at the Army-2018 military tech forum in Kubinka near Moscow.

The multirole fighter jet, which made its maiden flight back in 2010, will also have fully-automated control, vision and weapon guidance systems, according to the source.

Previously, President of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said that two Su-57 jets had undergone their combat debut in Syria and successfully completed all their assignments.

Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that tests of new cutting edge cruise missiles had been conducted using Su-57.