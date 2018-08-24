Russian Fifth-Gen Stealth Fighter to Get Artificial Intelligence – Source

"There are plans to equip Su-57 warplanes with an AI system that will bring it closer to a sixth-generation unmanned aircraft," the source said.
The multirole fighter jet, which made its maiden flight back in 2010, will also have fully-automated control, vision and weapon guidance systems, according to the source.
Previously, President of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar said that two Su-57 jets had undergone their combat debut in Syria and successfully completed all their assignments.
READ MORE: US Analyst Describes Six Most Impressive Aspects of Russia’s Su-57
Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that tests of new cutting edge cruise missiles had been conducted using Su-57.
All comments
Show new comments (0)