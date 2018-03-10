Register
08:57 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    China Emerges as Artificial Intelligence Research Hub

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Beijing is set to invest $31 billion raised via China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund in homegrown start-ups working on Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips.

    China is by far the world's largest consumer of microchips and semiconductor circuits, importing $200 billion worth of these products annually. But the Chinese authorities worry that the country's reliance on import threatens national security and hampers the development of a thriving technology sector.

    Cybersecurity
    CC0 / Pixabay
    New US Cyber-Digital Task Force to Focus on Combating Election Interference
    Since 2015, Chinese innovators have been encouraged to rely more on homegrown technology through the central government's Made in China 2025 initiative, which listed chip design and fabrication as one of the most desired areas for expansion.

    The state-backed China IC Industry Investment Fund, created three years ago in a bid to support domestic chipmakers, is reportedly in talks with government agencies and corporations to raise at least 150 billion yuan for its second fund vehicle and intends to begin deploying capital in the second half of the year.

    READ MORE: Google Busted Helping Pentagon in Developing AI for Drones — Reports

    The country envisions spending those funds over 10 years, investing in a wide range of sectors, from processor design and manufacturing to chip testing and packaging,  in hopes to achieve a leading position in semiconductor industry. Internet technology expert Liu Xingliang believes China has a chance to reach the goal.

    "Chinese universities are currently offering AI courses. This is new for our country, but we've carried out research in this field in the past. China has conducted research in robotic technology, face-recognition system, etc. All of that is linked to AI, it's that we have never before combined these specialties in one course", the expert told Sputnik.

    "Of course, we still lag behind in basic Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, compared to the US, but we've improved in applying AI in various branches of science and technology",  Xingliang said.

    According to a development plan released by the State Council in July last year, the Chinese government expects its companies and research facilities to be at the same level as leading countries by 2020. Five years later, it calls for breakthroughs in select disciplines within AI that will become "a key impetus for economic transformation."

    READ MORE: "Meat Bags" Still Better at Curling Than AI-Imbued Robots (VIDEO)

    In the final stage, by 2030, China intends to "become the world's premier artificial intelligence innovation center."

    A man types on a computer keyboard
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Files
    Foreign Intel Prepare Complex Scenarios for Cyber Attacks on Russia - Russian Security Council Chief
    Ex-Google China Chief, Lee Kaifu, believes that China's population of about 1.3 billion people can benefit the country on its journey to becoming a recognized Artificial Intelligence power. According to Kaifu, an average scientist with a massive amount of data will develop a better AI than a genius who lacks data.

    But Wang Ke, head of enterprise mobile computing group (EMCG) at Beijing's high-tech cluster Zhongguancun, doubts that China's population is enough to turn the country into the world's leader in Artificial Intelligence in such a short term. The ability to manage resources is more important, he believes.

    "Ten years is hardly enough for the AI breakthrough that China aspires. Average programming personnel cannot cope with such a mission when there is no theoretical background, technical proficiency or technology accumulations. You can brag all you want, a large number of people is not enough to succeed. AI requires high-ranked algorithmic description specialists", Wang Ke told Sputnik. 

    However, China takes into account the importance of attracting international experts in the field and makes steps in that direction by simplifying visa application process for tech specialists and offering them respectable salaries. A high level professional in China can earn up to $1 million annually.     

    Related:

    China to Launch Cutting-Edge X-Ray Observatory Satellite in 2025
    STRATCOM Commander Says US Submarines Can 'Decimate' Russia, China
    US-China Trade War Fears Grow: 'It Would Mean Slower Growth in Both Countries'
    Tags:
    technology, chips, research, artificial intelligence, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok