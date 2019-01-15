Register
03:24 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    LOS ANGELES TEACHERS STRIKE

    ‘Social Movement’: 32,000 Los Angeles School Teachers Go On Strike

    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, 32,000 Los Angeles educators walked off the job in the nation’s second-largest school district, after the teachers union rejected a “woefully inadequate” offer from the LA Unified School District last week.

    Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday to discuss the Los Angeles teacher strike.

    ​The teacher's union — United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) — has been urging the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) district to hire more counselors, nurses, librarians and other professional staff while reducing class sizes. However, the LAUSD claims that the staffing demands would cost approximately $786 million a year when it is already running a $500 million annual deficit. 

    LOS ANGELES TEACHERS STRIKE
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    ‘The Time is Now’: Thousands of LA Teachers to Strike For Better Pay

    "It's a very exciting moment for those of us who care about public education," Ayers told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "This is a massive walkout, and I think it's important that your listeners know about the facts that are going on. You're right, 31,000 teachers walked out walked out after long, long, long negotiations that went nowhere," Ayers noted.

    "So, this is a very important development. This is teachers standing up not just for wages, although that is important, [but also] standing up against a lying school board that is hiding the fact that they've squandered money, that they've privatized the schools, and this is basically a strike for the children. So, I think people should look deeply look into it and support the solidarity fund."

    The district's latest offer included adding 1,200 teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians to LA schools, decreasing class sizes by two students, enforcing a 32 to 39 student cap on all classes and imposing a 6 percent salary increase for teachers.

    On Sunday, LAUSD issued the following statement: "Los Angeles Unified did not want a strike and offered UTLA leaders a $565 million package to significantly reduce class sizes, add nearly 1,200 educators in schools and provide all UTLA members with 6 percent salary raises."

    "Los Angeles Unified remains committed to contract negotiations and will continue to work around the clock to find solutions to end the strike which will hurt students, families and communities most in need throughout Los Angeles," the statement added.

    "This is a strike in Los Angeles, but it has national implications for schools, for the future of public education. And as usual, in this round of struggles, they [the teachers] are not striking in any kind of selfish, small-minded [way]. They are striking for smaller class sizes… they are striking to put an end to the privatization of public education," Ayers told Sputnik.

    "The thing to remember is that Los Angeles has really rich people and really poor schools, and that's the contradiction. Class sizes run as high as 46 in Los Angeles… [there is] one nurse for every 1,200 students and one counselor for every 950 students, compared to the 250 recommended by the American School Counseling Association. So, the strike is about something very serious, and that is the future of public education," Ayers added. 

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    WV Teacher's Strike; DACA's Shortcomings; Conway Breaks Hatch Act

    "We should all pour our attention and our energy into supporting that righteous and important social movement," he continued.

    On Monday, UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl reiterated the same idea while addressing a crowd of union members, parents and students at a local LA High School.

    "Here we are on a rainy day in the richest country in the world, in the richest state in the country, in a state that's blue as it can be — and in a city rife with millionaires — where teachers have to go on strike to get the basics for our students," Caputo-Pearl said, NBC Los Angeles reported.

    "Here we are in a fight for the soul of public education. The question is: do we starve our public neighborhood schools so that they [become] privatized, or do we re-invest in our public neighborhood schools for our students and for a thriving city?" he asked.

    Related:

    Chris Grayling Blames Trade Unions for Rail Fare Increases, UK MPs 'Strike' Back
    All Banks in India Close for a Day as Over a Million Employees Go on Strike
    Hezbollah Top Brass Hit by Alleged Israel Strike - Reports
    French Police Union Calls for Strike Over Budget Cuts on Wednesday
    Ex-Member of Puigdemont Gov’t Turull Hospitalized After 14 Days of Hunger Strike
    Tags:
    wages, strike, teacher, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse