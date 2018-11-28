Register
28 November 2018
    Child Abuse

    Rotherham Asian Sex Groomer of Teen Girl Given Right to Child Born of Rape

    Society
    A tick-box approach applied by British councils have allowed for a rapist, jailed for 35 years in 2016, to access the child he fathered when he raped a fifteen-year old girl.

    Arshid Hussain, of Pakistani origin, groomed and raped his underage victim Sammy Woodhouse in Rotherham, England, among dozens of other girls who were abused by the rapist and his two brothers around 2001.

    Ms. Woodhouse, who gave birth to a boy after she was raped by Hussain, is now a mother of two. She waived her anonymity to identify herself as a rape victim and came out criticizing the Rotherham Council for said Hussain had a right to see the child.

    Ms. Woodhouse made a video appeal, posted on her Twitter page, calling for a law to ensure r rapists can't gain access to children conceived through rape.

    Speaking to the BBC, the mother of two said that the Rotherham Council considered the rights of her rapist, but ignored her own.

    "What about my human rights? My main issue is I have to fight every single day for something just to be treated like a human being," Ms. Woodhouse said.

    She also said in a different interview that she was "completely shocked and mortified" by the thought of her abuser being able at any moment to again "walk through that door."

    A Rotherham Council spokesman said that it could not disclose information relating to proceedings hearing in the Family Court.

    "Like all councils we must comply with legal requirements, including Practice Directions, and that would include giving notice of proceedings to parents with or without formal parental responsibility. Often and understandably, cases before the Family Court are emotive and arouse strong feelings amongst those affected. We do understand that the legal requirements can cause upset to those involved and so we welcome a debate around this issue, which applies across England and Wales," the Council said.

    A Ministry of Justice statement recognized that the case was "obviously a very distressing incident" and vowed that relevant departments and local authority will "work urgently to understand and address the failings in this case."

    The Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal covered incidents of organised child sexual abuse, involving British Pakistani men, from the late 1980s until the 2010s. An investigation was set up following the 2014 Jay Report which exposed the failure of the UK authorities to prevent an appalling level of exploitation

    READ MORE: Sex Grooming Gangs in UK: Society Protects Perpetrators, Not Victims — Author

