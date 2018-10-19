MH370 Plane's Mysterious Disappearance to Be Turned Into Thriller Mini-Series

The search for the Boeing has been going on since 2014, but without much success. A British producer recently claimed to have found the plane's remains on Google Maps and is preparing an expedition into Cambodian jungle to check if he is right.

The producer of the show "The Tunnel", Nora Melhli, will be leading the production of a thriller mini-series devoted to the disappearance of flight MH370, branded one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history, Variety magazine reported. The plot will reportedly be based on the books of Ghyslain Wattrelos ("Flight MH370, A Life Rerouted") and Florence de Changy ("Flight MH370 did not simply disappear").

Missing Malaysian Airliner MH370: Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories

It's unclear so far, which of the books will influence the plot the most, but Melhli said the show will be shot as a fictional series.

"To me, it was obvious that this tragedy would best be told through the prism of fiction; it's the only genre that allows to get into the twists and turns of the investigation, to deeply explore the characters and to make them real but not a simplistic way. Beyond the puzzling mystery, it also carries a universal human story," she said.

Six episodes of the mini-series will be written and directed by Gilles Bannier, who worked on "The Tunnel" with Melhli. The show will not only explore the mystery of the Boeing's disappearance, but will also show the tragedy from the perspectives of all affected by it — relatives of the passengers, aeronautical engineers, politicians, police and others. It is expected that the story will be set across seven continents.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers. After years of unsuccessfully trying to locate the airplane's remains, the Malaysian government admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane.

British video producer Ian Wilson recently claimed to have found the plane's crash site in the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps and is planning an expedition to the location in order to see if his claim is correct.