MH370: Oceanographer Claims Malaysian Government Should Know Plane's Whereabouts

Earlier, British film producer Ian Wilson claimed to have found the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the Cambodian jungle on Google Maps. He is currently preparing an on-the-ground mission to investigate his theory.

Dr. David Gallo, an oceanographer who helped discover Air France Flight 447, which crashed in 2009, expressed doubt in an interview with the Sun that the Malaysian government is providing all the information it has on the missing MH370 flight.

"How could an aircraft be in the air for seven hours without someone looking for it? The issue there was that it wasn't clear we were getting the best information from Malaysia. That is one of the big issues… The primary radar data of what happened that night I don't believe that we actually saw," he said.

© AP Photo / Joshua Paul Google Maps Updates Images With Alleged MH370 Crash Site, Plane Still There

Gallo also noted that not enough efforts were directed at finding the missing flight and that it was strange that none of the many satellites observing the area of Flight MH370 spotted it.

"There's plenty of satellites in that area, so my question is how could an aircraft be in the air for seven hours without someone looking for it?" he said.

At the same time, the oceanographer doesn't believe that the Malaysian government is trying to sabotage the investigation and conceal the truth, but added that it "would be best placed to know what happened."

READ MORE: Scholar Advises Using Drones to Hunt for MH370 in Cambodia — Reports

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. After years of searching, the Malaysian government admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane.

British video producer Ian Wilson recently claimed to have found the plane's crash site in the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps and is planning an expedition to the location in order to see if he is correct.