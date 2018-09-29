Scholar Advises Using Drones to Hunt for MH370 in Cambodia – Reports

The expert advised thoroughly searching the suspected crash site in Cambodia, if only to “rule out this possibility.”

Yijun Yu, a UK-based senior computing lecturer who specializes in researching aviation software, said that investigations should employ an unmanned aircraft to investigate the site in the Cambodian jungle where British video producer Ian Wilson allegedly spotted what might be the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, The Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Yu’s suggestion arrived after a group of aviation experts flew a helicopter over the coordinates supplied by Wilson and claimed that they found nothing.

"They can send a drone helicopter to that location, it's not so far away, unlike the Indian Ocean where it's so hard to find. It's in Cambodia, it's not so remote, I think it's worth searching. The cost is much cheaper than the ocean was and to clarify this problem, you can at least remove uncertainty," Yu said.

He also pointed out that since several countries have already spent a considerable amount of money searching for the missing plane in an area, it might be worthwhile to investigate the area designated by Wilson where search operations would be a lot cheaper, if only to "rule out this possibility."

Yu noted, however, that the plane spotted by Wilson was most likely "a jet caught in flight."

Earlier, Ian Wilson, a 37-year-old video producer from Camden, had announced that he found the wreck of the missing Malaysian Airlines plane in the jungle about 60 miles west of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, after spending just hours scouring Google Maps.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, after the Boeing 777 airliner with 239 passengers and crew on board took off from Kuala Lumpur and set course for the Chinese capital.

Despite an extensive multimillion dollar search operation conducted jointly by Malaysian, Chinese and Australian investigations, only a few pieces of debris believed to be parts of the missing aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean.