Register
02:53 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    App improves the sex life of couples and allows them to be intimate

    Sex Addiction Now Officially Considered Mental Illness - WHO

    © Photo : Kate Moyles
    Society
    Get short URL
    410

    Yes, too much sex can be a bad thing. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared – for the first time ever – that sex addiction is a mental health disorder.

    "Sex addiction," also known as "compulsive sexual behavior disorder," was added to the WHO's 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, which was released June 18. 

    India woman
    CC0
    Indian Man Seeks Divorce as Wife's Internet Addiction Cripples Marriage

    According to the WHO, a person is addicted to sex when they exhibit a "persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behavior." For a sex addict, sex becomes the "central focus" of the person's life at the expense of health and other personal responsibilities, even when they are no longer deriving pleasure from the activity, the Telegraph reported Monday. Before someone is diagnosed with the disorder, they must experience substantial distress as a result of the addiction for at least six months.

    It is yet unclear whether the British National Health Service (NHS) will follow suit and add sex addiction to its list of disorders as well. Sex addiction is not considered a disorder by the American Psychological Association and is not listed as one in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

    According to Dr Valerie Voon, a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the main professional organization of psychiatrists in the UK, between 2 and 4 percent of people in the UK likely suffer from sex addiction. Three to 6 percent of the US population is also expected to have the condition, the Sun reported Friday.

    "It is a behavior that tends to be hidden as it's shameful and often sex addicts don't come forward," Voon told The Sun.

    "Adding this to the WHO list is an excellent step for patients as it allows them to recognize that they are suffering with a problem. It takes it out of the shadows and they are able to seek help for it," she added.
    Several public figures have revealed that they have suffered from sex addiction.

    In a 2017 interview with US Weekly, popular comedian Russell Brand told the magazine, "When I became sexually aware as a teenager, I got very obsessive about sex and women and pornography."

    In an exclusive report published by the Guardian in 2007, Brand also admitted that sex provided him "a breathing space, when you're outside of yourself and your own head." In that report, he also revealed that he went to rehab to battle his sex addiction.

    In her latest Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, actress Jada Pinkett Smith also opened up about her sex addiction.

    "My sort of addictions jump. They jump around," she explained on her talk show. "When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?"

    Video gaming addiction also received its own entry in the WHO's latest Classification of Diseases as a mental health disorder. 

    Gamer
    CC0
    Psychology Professor: 'It’s Really Not Clear Why the WHO Picked Video Games Addiction as a Disorder'

    According to Joan Harvey, a spokesperson for the British Psychological Society, playing video games for hours on end does not, by itself, constitute a gaming addiction. The hobby turns into an addiction when it interferes with the "expected functions" of a person's life, including impartment in personal, family, social, educational or occupational functioning.

    "People need to understand this doesn't mean every child who spends hours in their room playing games is an addict; otherwise medics are going to be flooded with requests for help," Harvey said, AP reported in June.

    Related:

    WATCH: Aussie Tennis Star Fined for Simulating Sex Act While on Court
    Make Football, Not Love? Who Can’t Have Sex at FIFA World Cup in Russia
    The Daily Grind: 1 in 7 Americans Has Had Sex at Their Job - Survey
    Israeli Minister Presents Law to Fine Clients Looking for Sex Services
    Swedish Court Decriminalizes Unprotected Sex for HIV-Infected People on Therapy
    Tags:
    addiction, sex, World Health Organisation, United States, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse