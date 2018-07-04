US, Eh: Record Low Numbers of US Citizens ‘Extremely Proud’ to Be American

With Independence Day celebrations nearly upon us, the fraction of US adults are who are proud to be American has reached a historic low, according to a June poll by Gallup that surveyed Democrats, Republicans, liberals, moderates and conservatives.

A mere 47 percent of those polled in the Land of the Free said that they are "extremely proud" to be Americans, compared to 51 percent in 2017 and 70 percent in 2003. Out of all those surveyed, 25 percent said they are "very proud" to be red, white and blue while 16 percent claimed to be "moderately proud." One in 10 people surveyed were "only a little" proud (7 percent) or "not at all" proud (3 percent).

The 47 percent of Americans who are "extremely proud" of their nationality is the lowest the figure has reached in Gallup's 18 years conducting the poll.

The poll also revealed that 32 percent of Democrats are "extremely proud to be American," down from 43 percent in 2017 and 56 percent in 2013.

Similarly, less than half of independent voters, 42 percent, are extremely proud, compared to 48 percent a year ago and 50 percent in 2013.

As is usually the case, Republicans are more likely than Democrats or independents to claim that they are extremely proud to be Americans. Seventy-four percent of Republicans surveyed said they are "extremely proud" to be Americans — the highest that statistic has been in the past five years. As a result, the gap between Republicans and Democrats in "extreme pride" has increased from 15 percentage points in 2013 to 42 points today.

The survey also revealed that only 23 percent of political liberals are extremely proud to be American, which means that extreme pride dropped nine points in the past year and 28 points since 2013. Sixty-five percent of conservatives, on the other hand, classify themselves as "extremely proud" to be Americans, while only 46 percent of moderates label themselves under that category.

Young adults, college graduates, nonwhites and women all polled below the national average in "extreme pride," while older adults, whites, men and people without college degrees were more likely than average to have extreme pride.

According to Gallup, Donald Trump's presidency and the unfavorable view of the US president by other countries are likely contributing to declining rates in American patriotism "but the declines began before Trump was elected." In addition, topics like gun rights, the role of labor unions and environmental issues are driving Democrats and Republicans apart.