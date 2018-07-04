Register
03:21 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US flag flies in this April 24 2007 file photo at Camp V inside Camp Delta at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    US, Eh: Record Low Numbers of US Citizens ‘Extremely Proud’ to Be American

    © AFP 2018 / Files / Paul J. RICHARDS
    Society
    Get short URL
    340

    With Independence Day celebrations nearly upon us, the fraction of US adults are who are proud to be American has reached a historic low, according to a June poll by Gallup that surveyed Democrats, Republicans, liberals, moderates and conservatives.

    A mere 47 percent of those polled in the Land of the Free said that they are "extremely proud" to be Americans, compared to 51 percent in 2017 and 70 percent in 2003. Out of all those surveyed, 25 percent said they are "very proud" to be red, white and blue while 16 percent claimed to be "moderately proud." One in 10 people surveyed were "only a little" proud (7 percent) or "not at all" proud (3 percent). 

    Fake news
    CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Fake news
    Most Republicans, Democrats Believe US Media Knowingly Report Fake News - Poll

    The 47 percent of Americans who are "extremely proud" of their nationality is the lowest the figure has reached in Gallup's 18 years conducting the poll.

    The poll also revealed that 32 percent of Democrats are "extremely proud to be American," down from 43 percent in 2017 and 56 percent in 2013.

    Similarly, less than half of independent voters, 42 percent, are extremely proud, compared to 48 percent a year ago and 50 percent in 2013.

    As is usually the case, Republicans are more likely than Democrats or independents to claim that they are extremely proud to be Americans. Seventy-four percent of Republicans surveyed said they are "extremely proud" to be Americans — the highest that statistic has been in the past five years. As a result, the gap between Republicans and Democrats in "extreme pride" has increased from 15 percentage points in 2013 to 42 points today. 

    League leader Matteo Salvini signs the party symbol during a meeting in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    Italy League Party Becomes Country's Political Force for First Time Ever - Poll

    The survey also revealed that only 23 percent of political liberals are extremely proud to be American, which means that extreme pride dropped nine points in the past year and 28 points since 2013. Sixty-five percent of conservatives, on the other hand, classify themselves as "extremely proud" to be Americans, while only 46 percent of moderates label themselves under that category.

    Young adults, college graduates, nonwhites and women all polled below the national average in "extreme pride," while older adults, whites, men and people without college degrees were more likely than average to have extreme pride.

    According to Gallup, Donald Trump's presidency and the unfavorable view of the US president by other countries are likely contributing to declining rates in American patriotism "but the declines began before Trump was elected." In addition, topics like gun rights, the role of labor unions and environmental issues are driving Democrats and Republicans apart.

    Related:

    Brigitte Macron More Popular With Citizens Than French President – Poll
    Most Americans Support Trump-Kim Summit, Doubt N Korea Will Scrap Nukes - Poll
    Vast Majority of Turks See US, EU as Enemies - Poll
    Almost 75% of Population See Russia as Successful Venue for World Cup – Poll
    Third of US Voters Think New Aluminum, Steel Tariffs to Hurt US Economy - Poll
    Tags:
    pride, Republican, Democrat, poll, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse