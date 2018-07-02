Register
02:49 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waves to supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, June 25, 2018. Erdogan won Turkey's landmark election Sunday, the country's electoral commission said, ushering in a new system granting the president sweeping new powers which critics say will cement what they call a one-man rule

    Flexing Power After 2nd-Term Win, Turkey’s Erdogan Arrests Opposition Leaders

    © AP Photo / Presidency Press Service
    Society
    Get short URL
    212

    In the wake of a hotly-contested second-term win, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has moved to further consolidate power, most recently by locking up political opposition leaders on trumped-up charges of terrorism.

    Erdogan, following his second-term win in what many Turkey observers suggest was a fixed election, has had primary opposition politician Eren Erdem arrested on charges related to terrorism, according to state-run media.

    This file photo taken on March 12, 2017 shows an Panamanian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Turkey Refuses to Meet US Calls to Curb Oil Trade With Iran

    Jailed on Friday ahead of an upcoming September trial, and only days after losing his seat in parliament in the June 24 elections, Erdem — a Republican People's Party (CHP) official — is said to have been charged with providing assistance to those that Erdogan claims are responsible for the failed 2016 coup against the increasingly authoritarian Turkish strongman.

    Erdem confirmed his arrest in a tweet but did not provide additional details on the charges brought against him.

    Erdem's early-Friday tweet said in Turkish: "I have been detained. I don't know the reason. I was detained by police outside my home. I present it to the public," cited the BBC.

    Reports suggest that prosecutors in Istanbul will charge Erdem with helping followers of US-based religious leader Fethullah Gulen — a former close Erdogan ally — who has consistently denied having anything to do with the 2016 failed coup.

    In the face of increasing opposition, Erdogan fought his way to a second five-year term as Turkey's president and, following the vote count, quickly moved to further consolidate his already-expanded executive powers.

    The strident Turkish leader also saw his conservative AK Party and nationalist allies gain a comfortable parliamentary majority in government.

    Erdem's charges stem from a stint as an editor of a now-defunct newspaper in 2013, which published transcripts of wiretapped recordings detailing Erdogan — while serving as the nation's prime minister — and senior officials discussing purportedly illegal actions, as well as conversations between the Turkish leader and his son about the embezzlement of large amounts of money.

    Erdogan at the time went so far as to suggest that the 2013 publication of the compelling transcripts amounted to "an attempted coup" orchestrated by Gulen from afar.

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Rennett Stowe / F-35
    Ankara: Trump Vowed to Help Turkey Purchase F-35 Despite Threats from Congress

    Media and activism in Turkey have suffered deeply under Erdogan's post-coup repression, as tens of thousands have been arrested over allegations of links to Gulen, while armed Kurdish factions in the country violently seek independence from Ankara in the country's southeast.

    On June 14, CHP official Enis Berberoglu was given 25 years in jail for providing what Erdogan's administration described as "secret information" to media outlets.

    Erdem must remain in Turkey as the investigation proceeds and is facing up to 22 years in jail if found guilty.

    CHP member Baris Yarkadas noted that Erdem's arrest is part of ongoing attempts by Erdogan and his AK party to falsely link the opposition party with international terrorism.

    Noting that Erdem was working in the media at the time of his original arrest, Yarkadas observed that "journalism is not a crime," cited by the BBC.

    Related:

    Erdogan’s Unsurprising Win May Embolden Turkey’s Anti-Kurdish Aggression
    Erdogan Tightens Grip in Turkey After Election Victory
    'Turkey's Decision on S-400 Purchase Final, Irreversible' – Former Envoy to US
    Tags:
    strongman, executive authority, authoritarian, rigged vote, rigged election, repressive regimes, suppression, arrested journalists, botched coup, coup attempt, coup attempt in Turkey, AK Party, Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (Republican People's Party, CHP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Eren Erdem, Fethullah Gulen, Ankara, Istanbul, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse