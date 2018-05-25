Kiev Should Eliminate Sanctions on Russian Media Instead of Widening Them - HRW

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine's government should lift sanctions that it imposed on Russian media outlets, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber told Sputnik on Friday.

"Instead of widening these sanctions, as the government has done, it should eliminate them," Denber said.

She stressed that the Ukrainian government's decision to impose sanctions on Russian media outlets had taken a toll on democracy in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian government’s sanctioning of Russian state media outlets falls is part of a series of measures it has taken that limit media pluralism and freedom of expression and undermine democracy in Ukraine," Denber said.

Dender added that Kiev may have reason to strongly disagree with Russian state media coverage.

"But instead of blocking these outlets it should ensure that the public has adequate information to challenge them. This should be a key issue that Ukraine’s international partners discuss with the government," she said.

On Thursday, Ukraine included the Russian news agency Sputnik on its sanctions list for three years and blocked the news agency’s assets and websites.

The restrictions imposed by Kiev also apply to the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, whose head, Kirill Vyshinsky, was arrested in Kiev earlier in May, and Rossiyasegodnya.rf, Sputniknews.com, Ria.ru, Rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru as well as realty.ria.ru websites.

Other media outlets sanctioned earlier by Ukraine include VGTRK, NTV, REN TV and TNT.