Rossiya Segodnya and RIA Novosti Ukraine Included in Kiev Sanctions List

Ukrainian authorities have added Rossiya Segodnya and RIA Novosti-Ukraine to a sanctions list for three years, the agencies’ resources, websites have been blocked in Ukraine.

"Blocking of assets — temporary restriction of the right of a person to use and dispose of his property; suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations; restriction or termination of the provision of telecommunications services and the use of public telecommunications networks," reads the document published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Kiev has also included in the sanctions list, the RIA Novosti-Ukraine portal, whose head, Kirill Vyshinsky, was arrested, and blocked access to the sites Russiasegda.rf, Sputniknews.com, Ria.ru, Rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru, realty.ria.ru, according to the site of the Ukrainian president.

The Russian State Duma will appeal to international organizations after Kiev's blocking of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency and RIA Novosti-Ukraine portal, the Duma committee head said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. The head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Later, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled that Vyshinsky is put under arrest.

