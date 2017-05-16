Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Some Russian Media, Including Sputnik

Moreover, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko put into effect the decision of the country's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on expanding the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and on extending the terms of sanctions, according to a presidential decree posted on Poroshenko's website Tuesday.

Ukrainian media reported in April that the Ukrainian government suggested that the NSDC extend sanctions against Russia.

"According to Article 5 of the Ukrainian law 'On sanctions', the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to support proposals on the extension and application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) submitted by the Ukrainian Cabinet, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine," the decree said.

The appendices to the NSDC decision indicate that the expanded sanctions list imposed by Ukraine against Russia includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities. The validity period of sanctions against legal entities was extended from one to three years. For individuals the terms are one year, three years, five years and indefinitely.

The new sanctions list in particular includes some Russian lower house lawmakers.

