Media Reveals Cause of DJ Avicii's Death

The media reported, citing sources close to the investigation, that Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, cut himself with a piece of broken glass and died of massive bleeding. The web portal noted that there is conflicting data, as some sources said that Avicii inflicted the deadly wound on his neck, whereas another pointed out that it was his wrist.
The musician was found dead on April 20 in the capital of Oman, Muscat, and, according to the internet portal TMZ, he committed suicide.
Avicii is famous for the compositions "My Feelings for You," "Seek Bromance," "Blessed" and "Levels." In 2014-2015 due to health problems he had to cancel some concerts and in 2016 Avicii abandoned touring. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed, as the musician suffered from acute pancreatitis, partly due to excessive alcohol consumption.
According to the Forbes magazine, in 2013 Avicii was among the top 10 highest-paid DJs in the world with an annual income of $20 million.
