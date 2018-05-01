Media Reveals Cause of DJ Avicii's Death

According to his family, the 28-year-old world-famous DJ Avicii, who was found dead a week ago in Oman's capital, struggled to be happy, but "could not go on any longer."

The media reported, citing sources close to the investigation, that Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, cut himself with a piece of broken glass and died of massive bleeding. The web portal noted that there is conflicting data, as some sources said that Avicii inflicted the deadly wound on his neck, whereas another pointed out that it was his wrist.

The musician was found dead on April 20 in the capital of Oman, Muscat, and, according to the internet portal TMZ, he committed suicide.

Following an autopsy, law enforcement officials announced that there was no criminal suspicion in the death of the artist. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the musician's death.

Avicii is famous for the compositions "My Feelings for You," "Seek Bromance," "Blessed" and "Levels." In 2014-2015 due to health problems he had to cancel some concerts and in 2016 Avicii abandoned touring. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed, as the musician suffered from acute pancreatitis, partly due to excessive alcohol consumption.

According to the Forbes magazine, in 2013 Avicii was among the top 10 highest-paid DJs in the world with an annual income of $20 million.