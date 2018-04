DJ Avicii Found Dead in Oman at the Age of 28

Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, wider known under his stage Avicii, who was nominated for Grammy Awards for his song "Levels," died at the age of 28.

His representative Diana Baron confirmed in a statement the death of the 28-year-old DJ in Muscat, Oman.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement reads.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW