'He Wanted Peace': DJ Avicii's Family Opens Up About Artist's Death

The Swedish musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling and whom his relatives called a "fragile artist soul" and "sensitive guy," was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, Oman's capital, where he was on vacation with his friends.

World famous dance DJ Avicii, who was found dead a week ago aged 28, struggled to be happy, but "could not go on any longer," his family wrote in an open letter on Thursday, cited by Sweden's public TV broadcaster SVT.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness," his family wrote in the letter. "He wanted to find peace."

According to his relatives, Avicii found it hard to be a part of the harsh music business and wanted to reach "a balance in life."

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," his family said.

Last Friday, Diana Baron, the artist's representative, confirmed the death of the 28-year-old in Muscat, Oman.

According to the results of two autopsies, local police said "that there is no criminal suspicion in the death" of the young man.

In 2016, Avicii abandoned touring after having both his gallbladder and his appendix removed, as the musician suffered acute pancreatitis, partly due to excessive drinking. However, his illness did not stall his studio work.

Among his hits are such famous songs as "Wake Me Up!" "Levels" and "Hey Brother."