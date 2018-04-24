Register
16:54 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Blue wine from Lebanon

    Cheers! Lebanese Wine-Maker Launches Export of Unique Blue Wine (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Zahraa al Аmir
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Piter Abi Unes is the owner of a winery "Chateau Wadih" in the mountainous part of Lebanon. He is a pioneer in launching the production of blue wine. In an interview with Sputnik, Unes explained the secret behind this unique product.

    The Lebanese wine market is currently in competition with many foreign imported wines. One Lebanese man, however, has launched a product which has no parallel — blue wine.

    According to wine making enthusiast Piter Abi Unes, the skin of grapes has substances that give off seven colors, blue being among them. This color is produced by a substance called Anthocyan and it is contained in black grapes. 

    “If you add this substance to the wine from white grapes, you get a blue wine. I make dry blue and dessert wine. So you can choose according to your taste,” Unes said.

    The entrepreneur further said that he purposely lowered the price of blue wine so that it would be less costly than the imported wines in Lebanon.

    Blue wine from Lebanon
    © Sputnik / Zahraa al Аmir
    Piter Abi Unes

    Currently, his winery produces 10,000 bottles a year, with each passing year production increases as the demand rises.

    Despite his successful endeavor in wine making, for Piter this has been more of a hobby, as he is a surgeon by profession 

    According to him, he was able to deduce the necessary formula thanks to his medical education, good knowledge of chemistry and a three-year study of the subtleties of winemaking. 

    Grapevine
    © Sputnik / Zahraa al Аmir
    Grapevine

    He brought all his grape saplings from Italy and has over 2,000 plants of just Pinot Noir grapes. The vineyard is located at an altitude of 1,300 m above sea level in the very picturesque mountainous part of Lebanon.

    “I became a winemaker in 2012. Every three months a specialist from France comes to me, who gives valuable advice and supervises my work. The idea for blue wine I took from Spain. In general, I experiment a lot,” Unes told Sputnik.

    Now he plans to launch non-alcoholic beer made from apples, as it can be exported to the countries of the Persian Gulf where alcohol is forbidden. 

    “This summer we will send our first batch of wine to Italy. Plans are to start the production of blue champagne as everything for that is ready,” the winemaker concluded.

    Related:

    Giving Youths Alcohol Early ‘Associated With Risk, Not Protection', Says Study
    Feeling Rusty: Can Alcohol Be Seen as Heavy Addictive Drug?
    Sugar Tax May Drive Up Alcohol Consumption
    Indonesian Christian Flogged Over Selling Alcohol, Violating Sharia Law - Report
    'More Than Hangover': Alcohol Damages Stem Cells, Gives Rise to Cancer - Study
    Tags:
    interview, producer, entrepreneur, alcohol, wine, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse