15:28 GMT +303 April 2018
    RT Weekly TV Audience Grew by More Than Third Despite Pressure - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Society
    190

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The weekly TV audience of the RT broadcaster has grown by 36 percent in 2017, compared to 2015, a survey by the Ipsos research firm showed Tuesday.

    According to the pollster, the broadcaster's weekly audience in the 38 countries that were first surveyed in 2015 grew from 70 million to 95 million viewers in two years.

    The data from additional nine countries showed the total viewership of 100 million.

    Russia Today channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Simonyan: Decision on RT's Broadcast End in Washington, DC Grid Made in February
    The largest growth could be seen in Latin America, as the broadcaster's weekly audience tripled there to 17 million, with the total of 18 million, including the new markets. In 15 European countries, RT is watched every week by 43 million people. RT's weekly viewership in 15 countries in Africa and the Middle East is about 11 million people.

    RT weekly TV audience in the United States grew from 8 million to 11 million viewers.

    "Many thanks to our most devoted viewers: the US Department of Justice, the UK government, and, in fact, the entire Western establishment. It is because of their efforts that an increasing number of people are eager to hear RT’s alternative voice," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said, as quoted in the broadcaster's press release.

    The broadcaster has faced some pressure in the United States: in November 2017, it had to register as a foreign agent at the demand of the Department of Justice. The channel then lost its Congress accreditation.

    READ MORE: RT Faces 'Very Special Business Decisions' in US

    In February this year, WNVT and WNVC stations that used to broadcast RT in Washington, DC, dropped the channel. However, RT will remain available in the area via other platforms.

    The respondents in several regions mentioned the wish for a "different perspective on global events" as one of the main reasons for watching RT.

    The RT news network broadcasts in English, Arabic, Spanish and French.

