Firm Airing RT in Washington Was Asked to Drop Channel by Feb 1- Reports

Frederick Thomas, the president of MHz Networks, told the agency that he "was never given a solid answer why" the company had to remove RT.
The broadcaster did go off the air in February, but, according to the news agency, remained available on cable until this Sunday.
The Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corporation, which owned the frequency, did not specify to AP why RT remained on cable during that period.
The claims of meddling have repeatedly and firmly been denied by Simonyan. Moscow has also refuted these allegations, pointing to lack of proof. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such claims groundless. In response to Washington's measures against Russian media outlets, Moscow introduced a law allowing the Russian Justice Ministry to recognize foreign media outlets as "foreign agents."
