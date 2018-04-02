Firm Airing RT in Washington Was Asked to Drop Channel by Feb 1- Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - MHz Networks, the company that broadcast the RT channel in Washington, DC, was ordered by the signal owner to remove RT from the air by February 1, albeit without being given a reason for the demand, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Frederick Thomas, the president of MHz Networks, told the agency that he "was never given a solid answer why" the company had to remove RT.

The broadcaster did go off the air in February, but, according to the news agency, remained available on cable until this Sunday.

The Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corporation, which owned the frequency, did not specify to AP why RT remained on cable during that period.

This is not the first time RT has faced issues in the United States; it has been repeatedly targeted by US authorities over its alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. In November, RT America had to register as a "foreign agent" at the request of the US Department of Justice. The broadcaster then promptly lost its accreditation to Congress. Margarita Simonyan , the editor-in-chief of RT, has pointed out that RT's registration as a "foreign agent" put the broadcaster at a disadvantage compared to other foreign media outlets working in the United States.

The claims of meddling have repeatedly and firmly been denied by Simonyan. Moscow has also refuted these allegations, pointing to lack of proof. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such claims groundless. In response to Washington's measures against Russian media outlets, Moscow introduced a law allowing the Russian Justice Ministry to recognize foreign media outlets as "foreign agents."