English Football Star Owen to Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Amid ICO Fever

Owen's move came after Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced that he will release his own cryptocurrency amid a warning by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against promoting Initial Coin Offering (ICO) companies.

Prominent English footballer Michael Owen has signaled his desire to invest in the Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) and unveil the "Owen Coin", according to the Daily Star.

"Fans can be connected to their favorite celebrities in a much more intimate level," the 38-year-old told reporters.

The former striker of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid explained that his fans will use the " Owen Coin" tokens to buy his personal training videos, make donations to charities and interact with him via live-streaming.

The Daily Star reported in this vein that "Owen hasn't been put off by the up-and-down price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which last month lost $102 billion (£72 billion) in just 24 hours."

Earlier, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announced that he will release his own cryptocurrency, in a move that runs counter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) previous warning that celebrity Initial Coin Offering (ICO) endorsements "may be unlawful."

Over the past few months, an array of other celebrities have taken part in the promotion of ICO companies, including actors Jamie Foxx and William Shatner, as well as boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and hotel heiress Paris Hilton.