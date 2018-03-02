More Fake ICO Websites Emerge As New Cryptocurrency Draws Investors' Attention

Since the Telegram TON token sale is mostly being done behind closed doors, conmen have many opportunities to trick investors, who were not invited to the sale, into giving up their money to a fake ICO.

The cryptocurrency news portal Coindesk has reported on the number of websites emerging, which claim to allow participation in Telegram’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO). One of the latest, hosted by the “Telegram Foundation,” is currently seeking funds for TON development. However, CoinDesk reminds potential investors that so far the presale of TON tokens has been conducted behind closed doors via personal invitations.

According to Whois.com [web portal showing the ownership of websites], the Website was registered around the time the TON token sale started, but the registrant data arouses suspicion – it was registered by Maxided LTD, whose HQ is located in Roseau, Dominica.

The Telegram Foundation website also sends emails notifying possible Telegram users, advertising the open ICO and urging everyone to invest in it. Notably, the email says that company is accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum as payment.

The website also has its own Twitter @ico_ton, promoting its TON sales, but back in December 2017 Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov warned Twitter users that all official announcements will be done via telegram.org and everything else “is most likely scam.” He also noted in the comments that fake ICO sales websites have already started to emerge, such as tgram.cc. No comments concerning new possible scam scheme or open TON tokens sale have emerged on official Telegram channels so far.

Attention: Telegram publishes its official announcements only at https://t.co/ePcweVcGCP. Everything else is most likely scam. — Pavel Durov (@durov) 23 декабря 2017 г.

We detected several scam websites like https://t.co/Ku3rq9Y5Po – please stay alert. — Pavel Durov (@durov) 23 декабря 2017 г.

In mid-February Telegram’s founder reported before the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of raising $850 million from 81 different investors on first stage of presale of TON cryptocurrency tokens. At the end of the same month rumors started to surface that Durov was about to start the second stage of presale aiming to raise $1.7 billion. According to preliminary official information the ICO and open sales are scheduled for March 2018.