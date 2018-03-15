Register
    In this photo taken Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010, waitresses pose inside the Playboy Club at the Sands Casino in Macau

    Cryptobunny: Playboy Blazing New Trail By Embedding Cryptocurrency

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    The company is one of the pioneers in the industry in implementing cryptowallets and now it’s going to use an emerging sex industry cryptocurrency to improve “payment flexibility” for its customers.

    Playboy Enterprises has announced its plans to add a multi-cryptocurrency wallet to its services, which will permit the holding and use for payment of various digital assets, including the emerging Vice Industry Token (VIT), reports Fortune.com. The company's chief commercial officer Reena Patel has explained that the move will not only give its customers more flexibility when paying for Playboy content, but will also allow them to be rewarded with VIT, when they engage with "Playboy offerings." She has also announced the future use of the wallet in Playboy's "casual gaming, AR and VR platforms," though hasn't specified the date for the introduction of the new services.

    It won't be the company's first experience with cryptocurrencies — it introduced the option to pay for Playboy Plus content with Bitcoin back in 2014 and was among the few in the industry to give its customers such an option. It was reported that this time Playboy's wallet would support not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum and other popular digital currencies.

    Vice Industry Token Inc. announced the blockchain based system, which would be rewarding customers of the adult films industry with special cryptotokens in February 2018. According to the creators of VIT, the old ad-driven model is outdated and should be replaced with a new one, where clients are rewarded for watching porn and performing specific actions, such as commenting or sharing content.

    Tags:
    adult entertainment, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Playboy
