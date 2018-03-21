Tectonic Horror: African Continent Falling Apart in Turbo Mode

Here are some friendly tips: if you are planning a safari along the vast African lands including its famed "horn" - then don't delay that forever. One day, the continent will lose it.

The massive East African rift seems to be moving – due to inner crust, or tectonic shifting at a pace much greater than scientists earlier predicted, Indy100 reported.

The widening of the rift, which is ultimately expected to take place in the next 3-4 million years (you still have some time to go on a safari there) is already concerning the locals. Though the rift splits 2-3 millimeters annually, Kenya’s busy Mai Mahiu road has already sunk in part, endangering drivers and causing major traffic jams. Geologists tend to blame this on volcanic activity:

"The Great Rift splits Africa into two plates. With what is happening we have established one plate, which is the Somali plate, is moving away from the other plate at a rate of 2.5cm. In the near future if this happens we shall have Somali plate separating from the other Nubian plate," geologist David Adede told NTV.

