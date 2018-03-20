Reading Minds: Russian Scientists Invent Device that Knows What You Want

Physicists seem to have finally found a key to the human "desire center," responsible for managing one’s hidden or more explicit wants.

Specialists from the Russian Rosatom state corporation, which is part of the Russian federal nuclear center (based in Sarov, a town in the Nizhny Novgorod region), has developed a device to register super weak biomagnetic fields, which renders it possible to expose the "desire center" in the brains of living organisms.

The device is based on a method of superconductive magnetometrics and registers extraordinarily weak magnetic fields in a non-invasive way, which means it does not infiltrate the organism.

The scientists remarked that the development would facilitate one’s control of the "desire centers."

Biomagnetic fields, which are emitted by our brain, are way weaker than the one produced by Earth and can thus be registered exclusively using highly sensitive magnetometers based on respective superconductors.

