‘I Don't Have the DNA for It': Oprah Dashes Hopes of Presidential Bid

Triggering a collective sigh from supporters, Oprah Winfrey said in an InStyle Magazine interview published Thursday that running for president of the United States isn't in her DNA.

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," Winfrey told InStyle. "And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

*Cue the crying supporters*

"I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign," the queen of talk added, before stressing once more on the notion that running for president just isn't for her.

But if you're out there sipping from an Oprah 2020 mug or sporting any other campaign merchandise, the media mogul isn't going to knock you down for it. In fact, Winfrey told the outlet she thinks the mugs are "cute."

But folks, one big piece of information must be noted here. The interview that Winfrey sat down for was done roughly three weeks before the 63-year-old CEO gave her "a new day is on the horizon" speech at the Golden Globes.

​This is to say, she could've changed her mind since the initial interview took place. And on top of the time factor, there's also the comment from Stedman Graham, her longtime beau, who told the LA Times "she would absolutely do it" if the people wanted. However, Graham's statement was backtracked after Gayle King, one of Winfrey's best friends, announced that he'd misheard the reporter's question. Per King, Graham thought the reporter had asked whether Winfrey would make a "good president."

Graham's statement isn't the last of it, either. Two of Winfrey's besties told CNN that the "Color Purple" actress was "actively thinking" about tossing her hat into the 2020 race.

Though Winfrey has yet to confirm or deny the talk that's been bubbling up in Hollywood since her speech, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue and stated that even if the billionaire wanted to go against him in 2020, he would "beat her."

It's unclear what the future holds for the Mississippian.