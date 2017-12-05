'Crazy World': Internet Reacts to UK TV Host Resignation Over Anti-Semitic Slur

A British TV presenter Reggie Yates has resigned over his 'ill-considered remarks,' igniting fierce debate online over how much public figures should be allowed to speak their mind and whether people are too quick to take offense.

The British music show 'Top of the Pops' that has been on air since 1964 has now lost its host for the Christmas holiday special. While being interviewed for a radio podcast actor and television presenter Reggie Yates made a reference to "fat Jewish" members of the industry, provoking both outrage online and well as support from some deriding those who had taken offense.

You have made such excellent docu about such diverse stuff yet so quick to be so antisemitic…. not your finest hour… & it’s taken you quite some time to actually apologise so publicly…. why? — Debbie Rose (@debsrose17) December 4, 2017​

There are far more intelligent ways to explain what he wanted to say without insulting anyone. People don’t say what they don’t mean. — Trevor Jackson (@trevorjofficial) December 5, 2017​

1- As bad an apology as hearing someone say 'ive got lots of black/muslim/gay friends…..but….'. As a broadcaster your comments are either a reflection on how you feel and/or the company you represent & to hold such bigoted/stereotypical views let alone say them shows that you — Truth Ruth (@1thetruthruth) December 5, 2017​

I don't see why this needed an apology to be honest. The headlines mentioned 'slurs' but if it was a common thing for managers to be fat and allegedly Jewish, what's the problem in stating your thoughts? Crazy world. — ŁËØŇ (@supernovalee) December 5, 2017

Sometimes people say things in the moment and they do not reflect who you are. You are a great journalist and have always been very supportive of different communities (esp LBGT). You have apologized, lets hope all can move on. — Andrew Kuyk (@Andkuyk) December 5, 2017​

In a Twitter post announcing his resignation, Mr. Yates apologized for "reinforcing negative stereotypes" and described the gaffe as, "a huge learning experience."

I am stepping down from hosting Top of the Pops this year, please see below pic.twitter.com/dJfLETzbL3 — REGYATES (@REGYATES) December 4, 2017​

As well as the offense cause by the slur, many of the star's Twitter seemed to be shocked to discover that Top of the Tops is still running.

What I'm taking from the Reggie Yates situation. Is that Top Of The Pops is back????????? Since when?????? — YouTube: Talk With Tonte (@TalkWithTonte) December 4, 2017​

I’m shocked. Had no idea TOTP was still going. — Natalie B (@hardtochase) December 4, 2017​