Register
02:07 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Vegan chicken shop in London.

    Where’s The Beef? China Signs $300 Million Deal with Israel to Import ‘Lab Meat’

    © Photo: Temple of Seitan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 38124

    China just signed a $300 million deal with Israel that would allow them to import Israel’s lab-growing meat technologies.

    There are currently three Israeli food technology firms — SuperMeat, Meat the Future, and Future Meat Technologies — that replace animal-based protein with "clean meat." Lab grown meat is a form of cellular agriculture used to grow meat from animal cells or plant protein, which cuts down on animal slaughter. 

    Israeli soldiers
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Military Goes Vegan With Animal-Product-Free Combat Rations

    Bruce Friedrich, the head of The Good Food Institute, a US nonprofit that promotes plant-based meat, dairy and eggs, said that this deal is a "colossal market opportunity" that "could put [clean] meat onto the radar of Chinese officials who have the capacity to steer billions of dollars into this technology."

    Last year, the Chinese government released a new set of dietary guidelines that could reduce the population's consumption of meat by 50 percent. The Chinese Ministry of Health is also advising its citizens to limit their meat and egg intake to 200 grams daily, instead of the daily 300 grams per day most Chinese people consume, according to onegreenplanet.org.

    In addition, according to the International Trade Centre, Chinese meat imports cost the country $10 billion in 2016, meaning that a meat alternatives industry has the potential to really thrive in China.

    Lab meat may also help decrease Chinese greenhouse gas emissions. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, livestock production contributes to 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 2015 data from the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research reveals that China released a whopping 10,641,788 kilotons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2015. The implementation of lab meat technology in China may help substantially decrease the country's high greenhouse emissions.

    Related:

    India Protests Against Australian Ad That Shows Hindu God Promoting Meat
    Hong Kong Police Use Pepper Spray to Subdue Man Swinging Meat Cleaver
    'Straya Out of a Nightmare! 'Meat-Loving Creatures' Dine Out on Teenager's Legs
    Canadian Sausages Contain Meat Products Not on the Label - Study
    Chopped: Air India Cuts Meat From Flight Menu as Financial Woes Mount
    Tags:
    import, meat, laboratory, vegan, Israel, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok