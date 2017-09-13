Nun Cutting Trees Post Hurricane Irma Becomes a Celebrity (VIDEO)

"Do what you can to help" is a good slogan to live by, and one nun in Miami is doing exactly that, with the help of a chain saw.

Sister Margaret Ann took a chain saw and decided to clear up trees in her neighborhood following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

She was noticed doing the cutting by an off-duty officer of the Miami Police Department and a video of her was posted online making her an instant celebrity.

Not every day does one get to see a nun wielding a large chain saw.

During an interview with CNN, the sister said, “The road was blocked, we couldn't get through. And I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means – so I wanted to help out.”

By using the chain saw, the nun said, she was trying to live up to what her school teaches its students: "Do what you can to help."

Many praised Margaret Ann’s effort to help out in the wake of the hurricane, which left millions without electricity and caused massive destruction to infrastructure across Florida, neighboring states and in the Caribbean.



