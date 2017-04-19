Grunt Work: Extremely Loud Sex Interrupts Tennis Match at Sarasota Open (LISTEN)

The rising American tennis star fired back after stopping play, saying "It can’t be that good!"

The broadcaster initially thought someone in the audience was playing a prank. “That is the most bizarre situation … I don’t know how to put this folks … somebody’s phone going off in the stands,” thinking that a member of the audience must have been playing a porn video — with the volume turned all the way up.

Tiafoe’s opponent, Mitchell Krueger, angrily blasted a tennis ball out of the court.

But it didn’t end there. The announcer eventually declared the couple was at an apartment – across a nearby lake.

“I don’t know how well you could pick that up at home,” the announcer added. “I still hear it, it’s still going … at least someone is having a good night."

At least one pair’s match ended love-love, we hope.